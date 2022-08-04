OnePlus Nord 20 SE launched with 50MP dual cameras

OnePlus unveiled the 10T 5G globally yesterday but it seems like the brand silently also launched a Nord device called Nord 20 SE which has now been listed on the AliExpress website. The device seems to feature a waterdrop notch display on the front and a 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the back. It is the cheapest smartphone from the brand till date.

The AliExpress listing of the OnePlus Nord 20 SE says that it will go on sale on August 12 with a price tag of $199 (approx Rs 15,800), which makes it the most affordable phone from the brand. The smartphone comes in Celestial Black and Blue Oasis.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 custom skin.

The Nord 20 SE packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor with night features. It has an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is merely a rebranded version of the Oppo A77 4G that launched in India yesterday. It has the same design and specifications except for the software and the OnePlus logo instead of Oppo’s.