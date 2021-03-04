Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Q2 2021

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 11:56 am

OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced in the second quarter of 2021.
OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus Nord successor which will be called as OnePlus Nord 2. The upcoming smartphone is said to launch in the second quarter of 2021 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Android Central, citing people familiar with the development, revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the company’s first phone without a Qualcomm chipset. OnePlus Nord and all the earlier OnePlus phones starting from the OnePlus 1 came with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors.

The Dimensity 1200 has an octa-core CPU designed with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The chipset also includes nine cores of ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and supports a maximum of 16GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The report did not reveal any other information on the specs of the OnePlus Nord 2. However, it claimed that it will be revealing the other details in the coming weeks. It further stated that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced in the second quarter of 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2 will be the fourth model in the company's Nord series. The other phones are OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. OnePlus Nord went official in August last year however, the other two Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 smartphones were never launched in India.

 

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord recently started receiving OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update. The update brings some system improvements, ambient display tweaks, improved dark mode, shelf, and gallery. The Insight clock style and Canvas always-on display have also been added.

