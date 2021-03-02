OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11 based Android 11 stable update

Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 is an incremental OTA update for OnePlus Nord.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord has now started receiving OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update. OnePlus 7, 7 Pro received OxygenOS 11 Android 11 Open Beta update earlier this year but they still have not received a stable Android 11 update.



Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update has been announced by OnePlus on its forum. OnePlus notes that users must make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum of 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.



As per the company, the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 is an incremental OTA update. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. In order to manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.



You can check the full changelog below:



System

1. Update to Android 11 version

2. The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

3. Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience



Ambient Display

1. Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display)

2. Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject's outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)



Dark Mode

1. Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

2. Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)



Shelf

1. Brand new shelf UI

2.Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect



Gallery

1. Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos

2. Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience