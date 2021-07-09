OnePlus Nord 2 5G launching in India on July 22

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be launched in India on July 22. This comes after OnePlus recently confirmed that the phone would be coming with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be sold on Amazon after the launch. Amazon India has created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming phone. However, the listing does not reveal any key details about the smartphone. It only tells us about the launch date.

“Join us on July 22 as we officially introduce the OnePlus Nord 2 5G for our users in Europe and India,” a note on the Amazon listing said.

Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to be available for purchase during Amazon’s Prime Day sale in India. The annual sale is scheduled to take place between July 26–27.

OnePlus earlier said that it worked with MediaTek to enhance the AI-based features of the Dimensity 1200 SoC, bringing into existence the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.

The renders for the upcoming Nord 2 have already been leaked. The renders show that the smartphone has a hole-punch cutout at the top left for the selfie camera. In addition, there seem to be thin bezels around three sides with a narrow chin at the bottom.

There could be a rectangular camera array on the back, housing the triple camera setup and an LED flash. The volume rocker will be on the left. On the right, we get to see the power button and the alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications (Rumored)

The phone will likely sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It will likely debut in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, it will be backed up by a 4,500 mAh battery with at least 30W or 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera system. There will be a 50 MP Sony IMX766, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP mono sensor. At the front, the phone should get a 32MP camera for selfies.