OnePlus Nord 2 renders leaked

The specifications for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 from the company has already been leaked once. While we didn’t know what the phone looked like, that might finally change today. OnePlus Nord 2 renders have leaked online that show a design language similar to the OnePlus 9 series launched earlier this year.

Courtesy of OnLeaks, in association with 91Mobiles, the leaked renders show off the device from all angles. The renders show that the smartphone has a hole-punch cutout at the top left for the selfie camera. In addition, there seem to be thin bezels around three sides with a narrow chin at the bottom.





OnePlus Nord 2 renders

On the left resides the volume rocker, while on the right, we get to see the power button and the alert slider, which OnePlus removed from its recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone.

On the back, though, we get to see a rectangular camera array housing the triple camera setup along with an LED flash. The OnePlus Nord 2 renders reveal the green colour device while there should be more colour options available at the time of launch. The phone should measure 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm (approximate dimensions).

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus Nord 2 was recently spotted on a benchmarking listing which showed the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset could power the device. In addition, it should sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen.

There should be up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will likely debut in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be backed up by a 4,500 mAh battery with at least 30W or 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2 will have a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP Sony IMX766, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP mono sensor. At the front, the phone should get a 32MP camera for selfies.