OnePlus introduces new logo and brand identity

OnePlus has today announced its new brand identity along with an updated logo. The new visual identity includes a suite of updated logos and more.

The logo introduces a new curvilinear “1” that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The “+” in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent. The company has revealed that the new logo is accompanied by a fresh colour palette with red, followed by an updated secondary palette of cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow.

“OnePlus is not changing who we are, but reinforcing what we stand for – the true spirit of Never Settle,” said Mats Hakansson, global creative director of OnePlus. “We always design for our users. We feel that these changes maintain the iconic elements of our brand that are beloved by our staff and our community while injecting both excitement and balance into our visual identity.”

Previously, the brand revealed that it will invest up to USD 30 million to scale up 5G research and development labs to bring 5G technology to more users worldwide. Having started 5G research as early as 2016, OnePlus plans to extend its plans to push 5G research and development forward, allowing OnePlus users to enjoy fast and smooth experiences on 5G. OnePlus has confirmed that its next product series will include a full lineup of 5G devices, further solidifying OnePlus as a leader in bringing users into the 5G era.

