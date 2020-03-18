  • 12:41 Mar 18, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus introduces new logo and brand identity

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2020 12:05 pm

Latest News

The new visual identity includes a suite of updated logos and more.
Advertisement

OnePlus has today announced its new brand identity along with an updated logo. The new visual identity includes a suite of updated logos and more. 

 

The logo introduces a new curvilinear “1” that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The “+” in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent. The company has revealed that the new logo is accompanied by a fresh colour palette with red, followed by an updated secondary palette of cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow. 

 

“OnePlus is not changing who we are, but reinforcing what we stand for – the true spirit of Never Settle,”  said Mats Hakansson, global creative director of OnePlus. “We always design for our users. We feel that these changes maintain the iconic elements of our brand that are beloved by our staff and our community while injecting both excitement and balance into our visual identity.” 

 

Advertisement

Previously, the brand revealed that it will invest up to USD 30 million to scale up 5G research and development labs to bring 5G technology to more users worldwide. Having started 5G research as early as 2016, OnePlus plans to extend its plans to push 5G research and development forward, allowing OnePlus users to enjoy fast and smooth experiences on 5G. OnePlus has confirmed that its next product series will include a full lineup of 5G devices, further solidifying OnePlus as a leader in bringing users into the 5G era.

OnePlus to invest up to USD 30 mn in 5G research and development labs

Oneplus 8 series: Everything we know

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Poco X2 goes on four-day open sale in India

Samsung begins mass production of its new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to launch in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies