OnePlus introduces Domin8 PUBG Mobile tournament

OnePlus has announced a new engagement initiative for its community called OnePlus Domin8 in partnership with Fnatic. The company has revealed that it will hold PUBG Mobile exhibition matches on June 2, 2020, starting from 6:00 PM IST.

The company says that the exhibition matches will feature Indian cricketers and PUBG Mobile gamers. The list of Indian cricketers includes KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana and Yuzvendra Chahal. Moving on, the exhibition matches will also feature gamers like Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa and Fnatic gamers like Sc0ut, Owais, Nixon, Ash, Franky and Ronak.

The brand has revealed that both the OnePlus and PUBG Mobile community will be offered the exclusive opportunity to come together and engage with the brand and team Fnatic online. There will be a set of three matches. The top all-rounder / MVP in each match is eligible to win an OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. Registration is now open for Red Cable Club members here. Starting tomorrow, 12 PM onwards, registration will be open to all.

Speaking on the initiative, Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India, said, “At OnePlus, the community is at the heart of everything that we do and we have continuously strived to deliver unique and innovative experiences to your community. OnePlus is constantly expanding boundaries of marketing and consumer engagements with these distinctive community-first campaigns. We hope this will be a fun, special activity that our community will truly enjoy.”