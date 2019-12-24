  • 18:32 Dec 24, 2019

OnePlus Concept One might be a foldable Phone

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 3:18 pm

OnePlus may even offer 5G connectivity on this foldable smartphone.
OnePlus recently announced that it will be attending CES 2020, hosting a ‘OnePlus Special Event’ in Las Vegas from 7-10 January 2020. It was confirmed that OnePlus will introduce its first concept smartphone at the event, which it calls OnePlus Concept One. But as per a fresh report from Korean media, OnePlus might announce a foldable phone.

As per Korean Herald, Concept One is likely a smartphone with a foldable-display like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Motorola’s Razr and Huawei’s Mate X. But no details about the new model have been disclosed. However, they did not share anything to support their claim.

As per rumours, OnePlus Concept One might also come with some ultra fast charging technologies; including 40W wireless charging and up to 100W wired charging. OnePlus may even offer 5G connectivity on this foldable smartphone.  We expect the company to announce more detail about its upcoming smartphone in the coming days.


Meanwhile, OnePlus this year entered the smart TV market in India with the launch of OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

 

OnePlus also recently announced that its latest OnePlus TV now supports Netflix. The company launched a new remote that comes with a dedicated Netflix button.

