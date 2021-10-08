OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch in China on October 13 alongside OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Buds Z2 launch date is set for October 13, the Chinese company announced on Friday. The company has already confirmed to launch of the OnePlus 9RT.

On Weibo, OnePlus posted teasers to announce the launch date of the OnePlus Buds Z2, its next true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The launch event will be in China at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5 pm IST) on October 13.

Meanwhile, the retail box of OnePlus Buds Z2 has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. As per the new leak, the earbuds will come with a red colour USB Type-C cable for fast charging. In addition, the TWS earphones will come in White and Black colours.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Expected Features

Recently, Tipster Max Jambor has shared the key features of the upcoming OnePlus earbuds. The earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, missing in the original Z buds. In addition, they will include Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The tipster further claims that the buds will be IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. In addition to this, the new TWS will come with support for Dolby Atmos as well. They will be available in Black and White colours, as per the leak.

In terms of battery life, OnePlus Buds Z2 will offer 7 hours of battery life. With the charging case, they are expected to provide up to 38 hours. The earbuds will also come with fast charging support. A quick charge of 10 minutes will allow them to last for up to 5 hours.

Meanwhile, A landing page for the OnePlus 9RT is now live on OnePlus China’s website. It has revealed the rear panel design of the 9RT. In addition, the phone will come with a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 9 RT will arrive as an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R that debuted earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.