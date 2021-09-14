OnePlus 9 RT launch date tipped

OnePlus has been tipped to bring a new flagship in India by the end of the year called OnePlus 9 RT. A tentative launch date for the OnePlus 9 RT has now been tipped, stating that it will arrive by mid-October. The smartphone has also appeared in a BIS listing previously.

The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, who is a well-known tipster. As per him, the tentative launch date for the OnePlus 9 RT is set for October 15th. Based on the moniker of the smartphone, it is expected to succeed the OnePlus 9R from earlier this year. Moreover, the same chipset may even power it as its predecessor.

OnePlus 9 RT Specifications (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 9 RT should sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz. It should have an in-display fingerprint sensor also. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Moreover, it will have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup per the leak. There’s a 50MP IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP IMX481 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging.

The 9 RT will feature dual speakers and an X-axis vibration motor. Further, connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.

Apart from this, the price for the smartphone has also been leaked in the past. Moreover, the OnePlus 9 RT is expected to arrive in three variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The trio will have different storage, including 128GB and 256GB