OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds will be launched in India on July 22. The company has already confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G on the same day. So it means that the company will launch OnePlus Buds Pro alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22 at 7:30 PM IST.

As of now, OnePlus has not revealed much information about the upcoming Buds Pro. However, they will be the successor of the OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990 last year.

OnePlus Buds Pro are expected to come with active noise cancellation (ANC). They could be priced more than OnePlus Buds. The company is yet to disclose the ket features of the upcoming buds.

OnePlus said in a blog post, “Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn’t know the new instalment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro!”

OnePlus has also announced “The Lab” initiative where fans can test and share their feedback for Nord 2 and the Buds Pro. The last day to submit the application form is July 17. On July 21, the lab reviewers names will be announced. After that, the selected reviewers will receive the Buds Pro or Nord 2 from July 22.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Specifications (Rumored)

The phone will likely sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It will likely debut in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, it will be backed up by a 4,500 mAh battery with at least 30W or 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera system. There will be a 50 MP Sony IMX766, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP mono sensor. At the front, the phone should get a 32MP camera for selfies.