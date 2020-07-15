Advertisement

OnePlus Buds confirmed to feature up to 30 hours of battery life ahead of launch on July 21

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 11:08 am

Latest News

OnePlus Buds will get a battery life of 30 hours. Each earbud can individually support 7 hours of continuous playback on a single charge

OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds will be launched in India on July 21. Now ahead of the launch, the company is offering up some new details. OnePlus Buds have been confirmed to launch with 30 hours of battery life.

The forum post talks about design, usability and battery life of the upcoming OnePlus Buds. The post claims that the upcoming Buds will have an "industry-leading" battery life.

OnePlus Buds will get a battery life of 30 hours. Each earbud can individually support 7 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. After that, you’ll need to drop them back in the case. OnePlus Buds will feature a more ergonomic half-in-ear design to make sure they sit securely in most people’s ears.

The blog post also reveals that each earbud is 4.6g while the charging case is just 36 grams, so they’ll never be a burden in your pocket. OnePlus Buds will also feature ultra-low latency gaming mode and will work as seamlessly as possible with OnePlus phones. For instance, when in gaming mode on your OnePlus device, the OnePlus Buds achieve ultra-low latency, approaching the speed of wired headphones.

 

OnePlus launched its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in 2017. The brand currently also sells Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z earphones in the country.


The wireless earbuds will be launched alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone on July 21. They will be available for purchase from the Amazon India after launch.

OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds to be known as OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds teased

OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on July 21

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank launched in India

OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on July 21

Vivo TWS Neo wireless earbuds teased, might launch along with Vivo X50 series

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies