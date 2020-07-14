Advertisement

OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on July 21

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

The brand has revealed that the upcoming earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds.
Advertisement

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be launching its first wireless earbuds in India. The brand has revealed that the upcoming earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds. 

 

OnePlus says that the wireless earbuds will be launched alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. The launch event is set for July 21 

 

OnePlus launched its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in 2017. The brand currently also sells Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z earphones in the country. 

 

Advertisement

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver.” 

 

Previously, a tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the OnePlus TWS headphones were listed on Amazon, which could mean that the upcoming wireless earbuds will be available for purchase from the e-commerce platform.

 

To recall, as per tipster Max J., the OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds. The tipster has also revealed a sketch of the upcoming TWS that shows the charging case along with the earbuds. The charging case comes with an oval shape, while the earbuds come with Apple AirPods like the design.

OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds to be known as OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds teased

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo TWS Neo wireless earbuds teased, might launch along with Vivo X50 series

Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch with 20-day battery Life relaunched at Rs 4,999

Fitbit Charge 4 gets Dynamic GPS, Smart Wake alarms with the latest update

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies