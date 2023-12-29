OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Which One Should You Consider?

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 12 series in India and globally on January 24, and it will consist of the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R. Both of them are going to be flagships, and while the 12 is going to be the superior one in most ways, the OnePlus 12R will be the cheaper one with more value to provide.

But which one should you consider? Before the global launch, we are here to help you decide. Do keep in mind that we do not have the confirmed specifications of the OnePlus 12R, so it will be a comparison based on the leaked ones. The OnePlus 12, has already launched in China, and we know what it’s going to bring to the table.

Design & Display

OnePlus 12R

Design will be similar in many ways in both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, as both will have the signature OnePlus design. However, for the display, the OnePlus 12 is, of course, going to be the better one, thanks to the 2K resolution.

OnePlus 12

The panel on the 12R is going to have a slightly less sharper panel with a 1.5K resolution. They will have similar brightness levels, so that’s a plus point on both handsets.

Performance

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The combinations will be 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM and 1TB 24GB RAM. On OnePlus 12R, you’ll get the Snapdragon 8 Gem 2, according to leaks, paired with identical RAM and storage modules. For obvious reasons, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the more powerful one in terms of numbers, but if you consider real-world usage, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 doesn’t fall behind majorly in any aspect.

Further, both handsets will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, meaning that both will get an identical number of updates and offer a similar experience. However, some features might be limited to the OnePlus 12 as it will be the ultimate flagship the brand offers in 2024, so it will obviously have some unique features the rest of the phones in the portfolio won’t get.

Cameras & Battery

The OnePlus 12 sports a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there is a 32MP IMX615 f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls. On OnePlus 12R, it is rumoured that you’ll get a 50MP f/1.8 sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor and a

2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

According to the numbers we are seeing, the OnePlus 12 has a superior camera system and a telephoto sensor, which is far more useful than the rumoured macro sensor on the OnePlus 12R.

As for battery, the OnePlus 12 gets a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. While the 12R gets a slightly bigger 5500mAh cell and the same 100W wired charging, it misses out on wireless charging.

Final Thoughts

The OnePlus 12 as well as the OnePlus 12R are both powerful phones. It’s your set of preferences that will drive your decision about which phone to choose. If you want better cameras and wireless charging, then the OnePlus 12 is the one to go, but if you can give up on these, there’s not much you’ll be missing out on if you go with the OnePlus 12R.