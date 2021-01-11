OnePlus Band launched in India at Rs 2,499

OnePlus has launched its first wearable ever in India, priced at Rs 2499.

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Smart Fitness Band in India, the company’s first-ever wearable device. The device comes with a bunch of watch faces, an AMOLED display and much more.

The Band is priced at Rs 2499 and two other straps with different colours including the Tangerine Gray and Navy dual-colour will be available separately at Rs 399 each. The OnePlus Band is available for purchase via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members, from 9:00 AM IST on January 12, 2021, exclusively on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

Members can log in to their OnePlus accounts to participate in the sale. Open sale for the OnePlus Band begins on January 13, 2021 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

OnePlus Band Specifications

The wearable comes with an 1.1-inch Touch AMOLED Display with a resolution of 126 x 296 pixels. The OnePlus Band is equipped with SpO2 monitoring that helps the user to keep a check on the body’s blood oxygen absorption levels.

The sleep tracking feature provides users with a comprehensive view of their health when combined with SpO2 monitoring. The OnePlus Band also features real-time heart rate tracking and personalized heart rate alerts.

The wearable comes equipped with 13 exercise modes including Yoga, Cricket, Badminton, Outdoor Run, etc, keeping the Indian user in mind. As per OnePlus, 'Serving as a window into your smartphone, the OnePlus Band allows you to receive smart notifications, control your music or the camera shutter and view incoming calls on-the-go'.

'The all-new OnePlus Health app seamlessly integrates the OnePlus Band with users’ smartphones, while complementing OnePlus’s consistent efforts towards digital wellbeing. Users can access activity data and receive health suggestions to improve their metrics over time', the company says.

The band is backed by a 100mAh battery that could last up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is also 5ATM and IP68 rated making it Sweat and water resistant. Other additional features include Camera shutter controls, Weather forecasts, OTA upgrades, Incoming call rejection, etc.