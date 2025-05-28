OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition Smartphones Launched

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra and the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition smartphones have launched in China with MediaTek chipsets under the hood. The devices also have a sizable battery under the hood, where the Racing Edition Ace 5 packs a 7100mAh cell with support for 80W fast charging. Here’s everything to know about the devices.

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition: Price, Specs

The Ace 5 Racing Edition starts at CNY 1,799 for the 12GB + 256GB model (approx Rs 21,300) and goes up till CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,600) for the 12GB + 512GB model. It comes in White, Black, and Green shades.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 387 ppi, and 94.1% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Oppo crystal shield glass. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 7100mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Lastly, it equips a single speaker and is IP64 rated.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra: Price, Specs

The Ace 5 Ultra starts at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,600) for the 12GB + 256GB model while it goes up till 16GB + 1TB version selling for CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,030). It is available in Blue, Black, and Titanium shades.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1272 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 450 ppi, and 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Oppo crystal shield glass. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6700mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Lastly, it equips dual stereo speakers, is IP65 rated, and gets an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.