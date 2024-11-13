OnePlus Ace 5 Series Details Leaked; Are These Potential OnePlus 13R Specs?

OnePlus Ace series have been the premium flagships OnePlus has to offer, but at a not-so-premium price tag. The next devices in the lineup, likely to be called OnePlus Ace 5 series, have been leaked alongside their potential launch timeline. Moreover, one of the devices in the series could debut as OnePlus 13R in India.

OnePlus Ace 5 series launch timeline was leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station, as per whom, the devices could debut in China by December this year. This could mean that the OnePlus Ace 5 series may launch globally, including India, by January along with the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus Ace 3 launched as OnePlus 12R in India, suggesting that OnePlus Ace 5 will come to India as OnePlus 13R. There’s no word on whether the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro would also launch in the global markets, as it may remain China-exclusive.

Read More: Stable OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 Rolls Out Globally, Minus AI Features

The Ace 5 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X2 8T LTPO flat display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will sport a 50MP main camera, an alert slider, and a huge 6500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

While the OnePlus 13 includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, the Ace 5 is rumored to retain an optical fingerprint scanner from its predecessors. Its camera setup is anticipated to be similar to previous Ace series models, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

As for the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, it may get a telephoto camera, and use Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could draw power from a a 6200mAh or a 6300mAh battery. This one is also rumoured to arrive in December in China.