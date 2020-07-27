Advertisement

OnePlus accidentally exposes customer data: Here’s what you need to know

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 3:11 pm

Latest News

The company has accidentally exposed the data of hundreds of customers in a stupid way.
Advertisement

OnePlus is once again under the limelight for leaking customer data. The company has accidentally exposed the data of hundreds of customers in a stupid way. 

 

OnePlus sent out a mass mailer for a research study to a select number of users and someone from the team put all the email addresses of the users in the To section, instead of BCC. This gave everyone on the list access to other emails. While the exact number of users affected with the leaked data is not known, Android Police reveals that the goof-up has exposed email IDs of around 271 users. 

 

The report highlights that the survey sent to the users was about the UX offered by the OnePlus after the 10.5.11 update. The company is yet to acknowledge the data leak. Meanwhile, in July this month, the company fixed a security vulnerability that exposed customers personal details. 

 

Advertisement

The vulnerability was detected in OnePlus out-of-warranty repair and advance exchange invoicing system. The vulnerability has exposed personal details including full names, phone numbers, email addresses, IMEI numbers and postal addresses. However, the vulnerability is limited to the US and there is no report of the same data leak in other countries. 


Meanwhile, OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a new colour option. The OnePlus Nord might also come in a new Gray Ash colour option. The folks at the publication discovered the hint about the third colour option in the OnePlus Engineering Mode application. The report highlights that on the inspection of the app present in the newer OxygenOS build, it found some strings that highlighted the colour options of the OnePlus Nord. To recall, the OnePlus Nord was launched with two colour options including Gray Onyx and Blue Marble.

 

OnePlus Nord receives first software update with camera improvements

OnePlus Nord: Should you buy it?

OnePlus Nord might get a new colour option

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

ZEE5 launches ZEE5 Club at Rs 365 per year

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale kicks off from August 6: Top deals on smartphones, cashback offers and more

Zoom opens a technology centre in Bengaluru, will it be helpful?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies