OnePlus Nord might get a new colour option

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 1:53 pm

The smartphone is available in two colour options, however, it seems that the brand is reportedly gearing up to launch a new colour option.
OnePlus recently introduced its latest 5G smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India. The smartphone is available in two colour options, however, it seems that the brand is reportedly gearing up to launch a new colour option. 

 

As per a report by XDA Developers, the OnePlus Nord might also come in a new Gray Ash colour option. The folks at the publication discovered the hint about the third colour option in the OnePlus Engineering Mode application. The report highlights that on the inspection of the app present in the newer OxygenOS build, it found some strings that highlighted the colour options of the OnePlus Nord. To recall, the OnePlus Nord was launched with two colour options including Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. If this report turns out to be true, then we might see a new colour option for the latest smartphone pretty soon. 

 

OnePlus Nord specifications

 

To recollect the specs of the OnePlus Nord, it is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

 

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

 

The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support.

 

