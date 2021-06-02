Advertisement

OnePlus 9T tipped to launch with Samsung LTPO Display, no OnePlus 9T Pro this year

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 11:03 am

OnePlus 9T will be announced by the company but there will be no OnePlus 9T Pro launch this year.
After the launch of OnePlus 9 series with OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices earlier this year, the company is now said to be working on the special edition of the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus 9T.

 

As per a fresh leak from Weibo (via TechDroider), OnePlus 9T will be announced by the company but there will be no OnePlus 9T Pro launch this year. The OnePlus 9T will reportedly feature a Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. So the refresh rate will change depending upon the content on the screen. OnePlus 9T display will offer FullHD+ as compared to the QHD+ screen on the 9 Pro.

There are not many specs details of the OnePlus 9T leaked by the report. We expect OnePlus 9T to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888+ (Pro) SoC with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

 

To recall, OnePlus did not launch a OnePlus 8T Pro last year. Also. OnePlus 7T Pro was launched back only in 2019 (and even a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition).

 

Meanwhile, OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India on June 10. The phone is said to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a display refresh rate of 90Hz. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. There might be a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely to launch running OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

OnePlus 9R gets OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update in India

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get new OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update with system and camera improvements

OnePlus Nord CE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch on June 10

