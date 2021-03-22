OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

It is at the moment not known whether OnePlus will also announce gaming triggers as accessories for the OnePlus 9R 5G.

OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming OnePlus 9 series of phones in India later this week. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R will be officially launching in the country on March 23. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus has now confirmed that OnePlus 9R 5G will be a gaming phone.

The confirmation comes via the company's official Twitter handle. It reveals that the phone will launch with a gaming trigger, which will offer an enhanced experience to gamers. The teaser image doesn't reveal the phone cleary. It is at the moment not known whether OnePlus will also announce gaming triggers as accessories for the OnePlus 9R 5G.

Recently, Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus, confirmed that the company is bringing the OnePlus 9R 5G under the 9 series and the smartphone will be an India-exclusive.

"Along with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, we are excited to launch the OnePlus 9R in India. We are focused on expanding our smartphone offering to cater to different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R by providing a robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point", said Pete.

OnePlus 9R rumoured specifications



OnePlus 9R is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



OnePlus 9R will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.