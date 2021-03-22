Advertisement

OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 1:27 pm

Latest News

It is at the moment not known whether OnePlus will also announce gaming triggers as accessories for the OnePlus 9R 5G.
Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming OnePlus 9 series of phones in India later this week. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R will be officially launching in the country on March 23. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus has now confirmed that OnePlus 9R 5G will be a gaming phone.

 

The confirmation comes via the company's official Twitter handle. It reveals that the phone will launch with a gaming trigger, which will offer an enhanced experience to gamers. The teaser image doesn't reveal the phone cleary. It is at the moment not known whether OnePlus will also announce gaming triggers as accessories for the OnePlus 9R 5G.

Advertisement

 

Recently, Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus, confirmed that the company is bringing the OnePlus 9R 5G under the 9 series and the smartphone will be an India-exclusive.

 

"Along with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, we are excited to launch the OnePlus 9R in India. We are focused on expanding our smartphone offering to cater to different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R by providing a robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point", said Pete.

 

OnePlus 9R rumoured specifications


OnePlus 9R is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 9R will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.

OnePlus 9 leaked specs show Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, 65W fast charging and more

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9E to launch as OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro?

OnePlus 9R is coming as an India exclusive smartphone

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 8 Pro

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO U3x 5G announced with 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 480 chipset

OnePlus Nord N10 successor renders surface, reveal with 6.49-inch display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies