OnePlus 9 a.k.a 'Lemonade' expected to launch in March 2021

Not even a month has passed by since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T and now the reports suggest that the OnePlus 9 could already be under works and ready for a mid-march launch

Close to the heals of OnePlus 8T launch, rumours of OnePlus 9 are now in open. It seems the official announcement is just 6 months away and the current speculations point towards a launch on 14th March.

Off late, OnePlus has been preponing the dates at which it launches their devices. While the OnePlus 5 launched in June, OnePlus 6 & 7 launched in mid-may, the OnePlus 8 launched in mid-April and now the OnePlus 9 is expected to arrive in mid-march according to the sources of Android Central.

It is unclear as to what OnePlus 9 would be called or how it would look as the company hasn't revealed anything. But as per the trend, we should see renders and leaks for the device pretty soon if it is just 6 months away from us.

The OnePlus 9 according to the leaks has a codename called 'lemonade' and there may be 4 variants of the device with codenames like lemonadep, lemonadept and lemonadev. As we can expect currently, the OnePlus 9 should also come with a 120Hz amoled display along with the company's latest 65W charging which it introduced with the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has been looking to capture a more wider userbase after the company decided to enter the mid-range segment with its OnePlus Nord. OnePlus claimed it to be the device that could get them back their flagship killer status but with a mid-range phone.

The OnePlus Nord was powered by the Snapdragon 765 and had a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. It had a dual-camera setup on the front with a quad-camera setup on the rear consisting of a primary camera, a wide-angle lens, and another 2 cameras including a macro camera. It comes in 3 variants which are 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The device started at Rs 24,999 for the base variant and was an instant hit amongst the audience when it launched.

Just a week back, OnePlus launched their OnePlus 8T which is the latest flagship device from the company and features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W charging which was a first from the company. The OnePlus 8T starts at Rs 42,999 for the base variant and Rs 45,999 for the top one.

The OnePlus 8T even beats the company's own OnePlus 8 Pro in some areas such as the 65W charging compared to 30W in 8 Pro. But the 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a better primary sensor on the back, and a curved display.