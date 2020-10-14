Advertisement

OnePlus 8T launched in India with 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear camera, Android 11 and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 14, 2020 8:31 pm

The OnePlus 8T comes in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options.
OnePlus has today finally launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone in India. OnePlus 8T price for the 8GB + 128GB will be Rs 42,999 while OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 45,999.

 

The OnePlus 8T comes in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus Experience stores from October 16.

OnePlus 8T Specifications

 

The OnePlus 8T will come with 5G support and it features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

For the camera department, OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.



On the battery front, OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The charger also supports up to 45W PD charging so that it supports devices such as laptops or tablets. It comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

 

Connectivity features will include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone measure 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.

 

For security, the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology as well. Sensors onboard will be In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.

