OnePlus 9 series getting a new update with April security patch

OnePlus 9 series from 2021 is now getting a new update which bumps up the security patch from March’ to April’. Furthermore, there are a bunch of improvements included in the update along with some new connectivity and gaming features. The update is rolling out for a bunch of users in India.

The new update for OnePlus 9 series comes with version C.60 and measures over 1.5GB. It has the following changelog:

Convenience & efficiency

You can now open up to 3 apps in floating windows at the same time in Split-screen mode and switch between Floating window and Split screen modes

You can now use the Clock app in Quick Return

Connectivity

You can now open up to 3 phone windows on your PC

Games

Adds the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Heterogenous graphics: Reduces gaming loads and power consumption (only for some games)

The OTA, however, will roll out in an incremental manner. This means that you may get it at a later stage. A broader rollout should start in a few days. To check if an update is available for your unit, head to Settings > System > System updates on your device.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in China. It features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen that produces an FHD+ resolution with 2412 x 1080 pixels Further the display comes with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. In addition, this SoC is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been spotted on the official India website. The listing suggests that the phone phone will soon make its debut in India as well.