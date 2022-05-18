OnePlus Ace Racing Edition announced with 120Hz display, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition smartphone in China. The handset comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, 120Hz display and runs on a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the specs, price, and availability of the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Price

The new OnePlus phone is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs. 23,030 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB and 2199 yuan (Rs. 25,335 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model costs 2499 yuan (Rs. 28,790 approx.). It comes in Blue and Black colours.

Specifications

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition feature a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen that produces an FHD+ resolution with 2412 x 1080 pixels Further the display comes with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. This will be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Spotted on Indian Website, launch soon

The phone runs on the Android 12 OS on the software front, which will be overlaid with the ColorOS UI 12.1. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W Super Flash Charge fast charging that can charge up to 80% in 29 minutes. For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Besides, it will also have a 3.5mm audio jack but lacks an alert slider.

The upcoming OnePlus phone features a triple rear camera setup in terms of optics. There will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, for selfies, it will have a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.05 lens.

In addition, the phone measures 164.3×75.8×8.7mm and weighs 205 grams. Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C.