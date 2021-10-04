OnePlus 9 RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM appears on Geekbench

OnePlus has been tipped to bring a new flagship called OnePlus 9 RT by mid-October. The tentative launch date for the phone is set for October 15. The OnePlus 9 RT Geekbench listing has been spotted.

OnePlus 9 RT Geekbench listing



The Geekbench listing revealed that the OnePlus 9 RT smartphone would be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the exact Unisoc chipset name is not revealed in the listing but is codenamed Lahaina

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches. The listing, however, doesn’t include any other specs of the OnePlus 9 RT.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 818 and 3246 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 9 RT should sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz. It should have an in-display fingerprint sensor also. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Moreover, it will have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup per the leak. There’s a 50MP IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP IMX481 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging.

The 9 RT will feature dual speakers and an X-axis vibration motor. Further, connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.

Apart from this, the price for the smartphone has also been leaked in the past. Moreover, the OnePlus 9 RT is expected to arrive in three variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The trio will have different storage, including 128GB and 256GB