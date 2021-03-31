Advertisement

OnePlus 9 Pro now available for sale for Amazon Prime members

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 11:32 am

OnePlus has also announced that the Red Cable Club members can also buy the smartphone from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.
OnePlus 9 series including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro were recently launched in India. Now OnePlus 9 Pro is available for sale in the country via Amazon but only for Prime members. Regular buyers can purchase the smartphone starting April 1 onwards.

 

OnePlus has also announced that the Red Cable Club members can also buy the smartphone from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. The company has also announced that extra 5 TB storage will be given to the OnePlus 9 Pro users who activate Red Cable Life on or before 30 April 2021. The OnePlus Red Cable Life subscription offers 1TB of cloud storage and 12 months of extended warranty.

 

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 3 colours including Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. 

 

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications 

 

OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, touch response rate of 360Hz, HDR10+ certification, MEMC support, 10-bit colour depth along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The SoC is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. For the optics, there is a Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support that will charge the battery from empty to full in 29 minutes. There's also support for 50W fast wireless charging that can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in under 45 minutes. 

 

The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets an IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. There is a front facing stereo-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio.

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive first software update with camera improvements

