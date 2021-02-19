Advertisement

OnePlus 9 leaked specs show Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, 65W fast charging and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 3:54 pm

Oneplus 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 mobile platform which is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones in March this year. The lineup could include three models - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 Lite.  Now Oneplus 9 key specifications have been tipped online.

The key details of the OnePlus 9 have been leaked by AIDA64 benchmarks. In the screenshots shared by TechDroider, the OnePlus 9 handset is mentioned as ‘LE2117’ model number at AIDA64. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 888 mobile platform which is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Further, the listing reveals that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 404ppi pixel density. The screen will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate support.

At the rear, the phone will be equipped with a 48-megapixel or 50-megapixel primary camera. However, it doesn’t reveal details regarding the other sensors. The rear and front cameras are mentioned as 12-megapixel and 4.1-megapixel, respectively. It expected to arrive with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Past reports have suggested that OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a  50-megapixel ultra-vision wide-angle camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with autofocus and f/3.4 lens.

The AIDA64 benchmarks further reveal that the OnePlus 9 has a 4,500mAh battery. Earlier rumours have suggested that the device may include a 65W fast charger. OnePlus 9 is likely to run Android 11.

