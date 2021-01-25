Advertisement

Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs leaked, tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 2:13 pm

Latest News

OnePlus 9 will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ flat display with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well.
Advertisement

OnePlus is said to launch the anticipated OnePlus 9 series of smartphones in March this year. The series will include Oneplus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro whose key specifications have been tipped online.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. In a Weibo post, the tipster says that OnePlus 9 will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ flat display with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well. Both phones are said to feature a punch-hole notch cutout on the top-left corner that measures 3.8 millimetres.

Further, the tipster reveals that both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 could pack 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging support. In addition, the Pro model is expected to have a 45W wireless charging capability. Both the smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus 9 will be 8 mm thick while the OnePlus 9 Pro measures 8.5 mm. Both will weigh less than 200 grams.

OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a  50-megapixel ultra-vision wide-angle camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with autofocus and f/3.4 lens. OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to pack a quad-camera setup with Leica-branded optics.

Both are expected to run on Android 11 and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G support.

Not only this, but the OnePlus 9 series is also expected to consist of a third device which should be the OnePlus 9 Lite.  The phone is tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865. It can also come with a 90Hz or a 120Hz AMOLED panel along with a plastic back. The leak suggested that the OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from last year's OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9 leaked in live images, confirmed to have Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display

OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, suggests leak

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature 45W fast wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Ibiza with Android 11 certified by Wi-Fi Alliance

Realme Race expected to launch in February

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies