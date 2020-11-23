OnePlus 8 series get OxygenOS Open Beta 4 with optimizations, November security patch

OnePlus 8 series update optimizes the stability of the call, optimized system power consumption, optimizes some UI display with Alarms and optimizes the user experience with a split-screen of apps.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 8 series including OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The update brings November 2020 security patch, bug fixes and some improvements.



Apart from the November security patch level, the update also fixes the issue that gaming frame rate decreased when pulling down the status bar, issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability and issue that Play Store could not install the app. It also fixes the lagging issue with MX player.



Further, the update also fixes the issue that gaming frame rate decreased when pulling down the status bar, issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability and issue that Play Store could not install the app. It also fixes the lagging issue with MX player.



In the Network settings, the update fixes the low probability automatic disconnection issue with Wi-Fi.



It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update.





Here is the complete changelog of the Open Beta 8 update on the OnePlus 8 series:





System

1. Optimize the stability of the call

2. Optimized system power consumption

3. Optimized some UI display with Alarms

4. Optimized the user experience with a split-screen of apps

5. Fixed the issue that gaming frame rate decreased when pulling down the status bar

6. Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability

7. Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

8. Fixed the lagging issue with MX player

9. Updated Android security patch to 2020.11





Network

1. Fixed the low probability automatic disconnection issue with Wi-Fi



