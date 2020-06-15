OnePlus 8 Pro first sale in India today at 12PM via Amazon, OnePlus site

OnePlus also recently the launch of the first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro will go on its first sale in India today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.in. Alongside, OnePlus 8 will also be available for purchase in India today at the same time.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. It comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue colour variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro was launched back in April and was initially scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29, but the company postponed the sales due to production issues.

As for the sale offers, there will be a discount of up to Rs 3,000 via SBI credit and debit cards and EMI transactions on the purchase of OnePlus 8 Pro. Jio subscribers will get data benefits worth Rs 6,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate. On the software side, it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0.





It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is backed up by a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T. The 8 Pro is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.