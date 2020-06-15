Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro first sale in India today at 12PM via Amazon, OnePlus site

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2020 10:43 am

Latest News

OnePlus also recently the launch of the first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.
Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro will go on its first sale in India today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.in. Alongside, OnePlus 8 will also be available for purchase in India today at the same time.

 

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. It comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue colour variants.

Advertisement

 

OnePlus 8 Pro was launched back in April and was initially scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29, but the company postponed the sales due to production issues.

 

As for the sale offers, there will be a discount of up to Rs 3,000 via SBI credit and debit cards and EMI transactions on the purchase of OnePlus 8 Pro. Jio subscribers will get data benefits worth Rs 6,000.

 

OnePlus also recently the launch of the first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Android 11 beta is suited for developers and advanced users as it is still in an early stage of development.

 

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

 

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate. On the software side, it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0.


It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

It is backed up by a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T. The 8 Pro is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.

 

OnePlus 8 Pro has X-ray camera? Don't go for the hype

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from HD playback issue, fix coming in Late June

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with camera, and network optimizations

OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 beta (Developer Preview) announced

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro launch OnePlus 8 Pro specs OnePlus 8 Pro price OnePlus 8 Pro sale

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India on June 17

Samsung now rolling out One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with dark mode toggle, June patch, more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se
Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India
Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies