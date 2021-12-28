OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The update brings December 2021 security patch along with bug fixes and minor improvements.

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.IN21DA for the OnePlus 8 in India. The update comes with version OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.IN21BA and OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.IN21AA for European and other global users respectively.

OnePlus 8 Pro update is rolling out with firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.IN11DA in India. The update carries firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.IN11BA and OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.IN11AA for European and other global users respectively.

OnePlus says that, as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

As per the changelog published by OnePlus, the new software update brings in December 2021 Android security patch for both the devices. It improves system stability and fixes known issues.

Here is the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS Changelog:

Optimized the UI display of Settings interface

Fixed the issue that Google Assistant and Gpay doesn’t display as expected in the Setup Wizard

Fixed the low probability issue of WhatsApp crash

Updated Android security patch to 2021.12

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10 Pro will launch on 4January. The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch 1440p QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro will likely to launch in China first. We expect the India launch in March/April.