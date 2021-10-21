OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T receive OxygenOS update with Google Files App

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T smartphones. The update brings October 2021 security patch along with bug fixes and a new Google app.

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8T gets it as OxygenOS 11.0.10.10/11.0.11.11.

OnePlus says that, as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

As per the changelog published by OnePlus, the new software update brings in October 2021 Android security patch for all three devices. It improves system stability and fixes known issues.

Here is the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Changelog:

Added the Files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing

Updated Android security patch to 2021.10

Improved system stability

Fixed known issues

Apart from this, the update also adds the files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing. The update is rolling out incrementally to users in the EU region and will soon arrive in India and Europe.

