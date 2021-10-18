OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition launched in India for Rs 16,999

OnePlus has announced the launch of Harry Potter Limited Edition in India. This comes after the company launched the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition in India back in July.

Let’s look at the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition price in India, specs, and other details.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Price

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is priced at 16,999. It will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting 12:00 PM, 21st October 2021.

The early access sale begins 20th October 2021, 12:00 PM IST on the OnePlus Store App. Users can avail Rs 1000 off with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Cards and EMI.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition comes with four different Harry Potter houses, which are Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Hufflepuff. The watch has Harry Potter branding on the strap and on side of the chassis. It also comes with custom fonts, animations and icons in the menu screen, each inspired by the Wizarding World.

Specifications

For specifications, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density. There is also a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance.

The OnePlus Watch features SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch houses a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charging. The wearable offers a week’s battery life with 20 minutes of charge.

The watch comes with the ability to control your OnePlus TV. With this, you can control the volume or turn on/off the television as well. The watch comes with 4GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the smartwatch is IP68 and 5ATM rated for dust and water-resistance.

To recall, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs 19,999 in India.