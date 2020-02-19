OnePlus 7T update brings Jio VoWiFi support and more

The company has started rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 7T that adds Jio VoWiFi support along with new features.

OnePlus recently rolled out a new update to OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones, which brings Jio VoWiFi support. Now, the company has started rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 7T that adds Jio VoWiFi support along with new features.

The update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.3.1 for the Indian units and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the Global units. The update brings latest January 2020 security patch to the OnePlus 7T. The update also brings VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio users. With this, one can enjoy calling using WiFi networks. Furthermore, the update also optimises RAM management. It also brings reminders for privacy alerts.

The update also adds improved system stability and fixes general bugs. Here’s the complete changelog:

System

Optimized the RAM management

Improved black/blank screen issues with some apps

Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.01

Network (India Only)

Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only)

Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

Work-Life Balance (India Only)

Optimized message notification

Optimized the mode and app selection

Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Recollecting some key specifications, OnePlus 7T is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU. It has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2400×1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+ support, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support.