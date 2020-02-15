OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro gets Jio VoWiFi support and Android security patch

The company has rolled out the update to OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones.

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its range of OnePlus smartphones. The company has rolled out the update to OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones.

The new update brings the January security patch and it also adds Reliance Jio VoWiFi support for the Indian users. The update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.3.1 for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Pro. The update brings optimised RAM management along with improved black/blank screen issue with some application. It also optimises message notification and added location, calendar, auto-track feature to the Work-Life Balance application.

The update also adds Cricket scores as a card in the Shelf for access to live match scores and team updates. Here is the complete changelog for the update:

System

Optimized the RAM management

improved black/blank screen issues with some apps

Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.1

Network (India Only)

Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only)

Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

Work-Life Balance (India Only)

Optimized message notification

Optimized the mode and app selection

Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Cricket Scores (India Only)

Add Cricket scores as a card in your Shelf for quickest access to live match scores and team updates

It is important to note that this is a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users first and the company will start a broader rollout in a few days. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update.