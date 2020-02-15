  • 14:24 Feb 15, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro gets Jio VoWiFi support and Android security patch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2020 1:53 pm

Latest News

The company has rolled out the update to OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones.
Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its range of OnePlus smartphones. The company has rolled out the update to OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones. 

 

The new update brings the January security patch and it also adds Reliance Jio VoWiFi support for the Indian users. The update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.3.1 for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Pro. The update brings optimised RAM management along with improved black/blank screen issue with some application. It also optimises message notification and added location, calendar, auto-track feature to the Work-Life Balance application. 

 

The update also adds Cricket scores as a card in the Shelf for access to live match scores and team updates. Here is the complete changelog for the update: 

 

Advertisement

System

Optimized the RAM management

improved black/blank screen issues with some apps

Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.1

 

Network (India Only)

Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

 

Cloud Service (India Only)

Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

 

Work-Life Balance (India Only)

Optimized message notification

Optimized the mode and app selection

Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

 

Cricket Scores (India Only)

Add Cricket scores as a card in your Shelf for quickest access to live match scores and team updates

 

It is important to note that this is a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users first and the company will start a broader rollout in a few days. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update. 

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OnePlus smartphones get Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

OnePlus 8 Pro render and key specs leaked

OnePlus Power Bank with fast charging may be launched soon

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to reportedly launch in late March or April

OnePlus TV new update brings content integration with Voot, Spotify, JioSaavn and more

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Poco X2 receives first software update, brings camera improvements, bug fixes and more

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-bookings start today in India, price revealed

Realme X50 Pro confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies