OnePlus 7T series getting stable OxygenOS 11 build based on Android 11

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 11:26 am

The OnePlus 7T series are now getting the stable OxygenOS 11 build based on Android 11 but you might want to wait on this one
OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 made its way to the OnePlus 8 series last year and now OnePlus has started the rollout of the stable OTA (Over The Air) update for the 7T series as well. There's no announcement for the 7 series.

 

The build seems to be rolling out gradually as only some of the users have gotten an update. In our case, we haven't got any update on our OnePlus 7 Pro. Talking about the update, you get a fresh new visual design with OxygenOS 11 along with, a new camera UI, HEVC support, a Dark Mode quick setting, OnePlus Shelf redesign, and more. OnePlus has also updated the security patch as well to February 2021 which is quite a bummer as its already March ending. 

 

There's no Always-On display feature available as of now as it's still under the testing phase in Open Beta builds according to the company.  Some of the early update adopters of the build are reporting camera app as well as some other apps crashing randomly so you might want to wait on this one.  It might be a possibility that OnePlus pulls down the update and re-issue a fixed build, same as the case with the OnePlus Nord which recently received the 11.1.1.1 update.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 series receive last stable Android 10 update in India

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update

