OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with dark mode toggle, June patch, more

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro new beta build brings highly anticipated dedicated dark mode quick toggle.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones. The update brings June 2020 security patch, bug fixes and improvements.



The company has posted a detailed changelog of the update on its forum. It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update.



The official changelog reveals that the new beta build brings highly anticipated dedicated dark mode quick toggle. OxygenOS Open Beta 5 build returns the one-handed mode, which can be enabled by heading within the Quick Gestures sub-menu.



The OnePlus Brand Logo has been updated, and the Android Security Patch for June 2020 has been released as well. Now, in terms of Bluetooth, the update brings adds support for Bluetooth hearing aids under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement. It also refines step counter’s accuracy in OnePlus Shelf for recording the movement. The frequently dialed contacts have been moved to within the dialing interface for quick access.



Here is the complete changelog of the Open Beta 5 update on the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro:



System

1. Added the one-handed mode (To enable: Settings>Buttons & Gestures>Quick Gestures)

2. Added a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in notification bar (scroll down to enable)

3. Fixed the sharp edges of application cards in the recent apps screen

4. Fixed the screen flashing issue after locking the device

5. Updated OnePlus Brand Logo for a refreshed look

6. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06



Bluetooth

1. It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement.



Shelf

1. Refined the step counter’s accuracy for recording the movement



Phone

1. The frequently dialed contacts will now be available in the dialling interface







