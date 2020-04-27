OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 Open Beta 1 rolls out

The update brings a host of new features along with the latest Android version.

Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 10-based Open Beta 1 to its older OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The update brings a host of new features along with the latest Android version.

The company has revealed that the Open Beta brings the OxygenOS based on Android 10 operating system. The official changelog reveals that users will get the new UI design and it will deliver light and fluid experience. Furthermore, the company has added full-screen gesture support for OnePlus 5T. Apart from this, users will also get Smart Display along with new Game Space with the latest build.

However, it is important to note that this is an Open Beta Version and not the stable build, meaning that there will be issues, system lag and stability problems. So, before installing the latest build, it is important to back up all the data from your OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. It is also important to note that when you install the build, your entire data will be wiped.

Advertisement

Previously, the company rolled out an incremental update to both the devices and it brings OxygenOS 9.0.11. The update is 300MB in size and adds February security patch to both the smartphones. Furthermore, the update improves system stability and brings general bug fixes.

To recall, OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus 5T has a bigger 6-01-inch Full HD+ display and also has a Snapdragon 835 processor.