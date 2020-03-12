  • 20:59 Mar 12, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T receive new OxygenOS update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 4:36 pm

Latest News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T update improves system stability and brings general bug fixes.
Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its older OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 smartphones. The update brings February Android security patch alongwith other improvements.

This is an incremental update to both the devices and it brings OxygenOS 9.0.11. The update is 300MB in size and adds February security patch to both the smartphones.

Furthermore, the update improves system stability and brings general bug fixes. The OxygenOS 9.0.11 update, however, doesn't upgrade the existing Android software version. OnePlus earlier announced that it will roll out the Android 10 update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T in the second quarter of 2020.

In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > System > System Update.

Here is the changelog for your reference:

System

    1. Updated Android security patch to 2020.02
    2. Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 received OxygenOS 9.0.10 update in January which brought the December 2019 Android security patch to both the devices.

To recall, OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus 5T has a bigger 6-01-inch Full HD+ display and also has a Snapdragon 835 processor.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T gets OxygenOS 9.0 update with Google Duo integration

OnePlus 6T/6, OnePlus 5T/5 will get all OxygenOS features from OnePlus 7

OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 get OxygenOS 9.0.10 update

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Infinix S5 Pro first sale to be held tomorrow via Flipkart

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with Snapdragon 720G, NavIC support launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deliveries for pre-booked customers starts tomorrow in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies