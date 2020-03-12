OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T receive new OxygenOS update

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T update improves system stability and brings general bug fixes.

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its older OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 smartphones. The update brings February Android security patch alongwith other improvements.



This is an incremental update to both the devices and it brings OxygenOS 9.0.11. The update is 300MB in size and adds February security patch to both the smartphones.



Furthermore, the update improves system stability and brings general bug fixes. The OxygenOS 9.0.11 update, however, doesn't upgrade the existing Android software version. OnePlus earlier announced that it will roll out the Android 10 update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T in the second quarter of 2020.



In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > System > System Update.



Here is the changelog for your reference:



System



1. Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

2. Improved system stability and fixed general bugs



OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 received OxygenOS 9.0.10 update in January which brought the December 2019 Android security patch to both the devices.



To recall, OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus 5T has a bigger 6-01-inch Full HD+ display and also has a Snapdragon 835 processor.



