OnePlus 12 Available For Rs 57,999: Should You Consider it Over Motorola Edge 50 Ultra?

OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 12 earlier this year as its most premium smartphone offering till date, with a starting price of Rs 64,999. However, ahead of Amazon’s much anticipated Prime Day Sale that begins on July 20, OnePlus 12 is available for a discounted price of Rs 57,999 when clubbed with bank card offers. As OnePlus’ top-end flagship, can the OnePlus 12 compete with the Motorola EDGE 50 Ultra, which is Motorola’s highest end device in the same segment? Let’s have a look.

OnePlus 12 Discount

The OnePlus 12, as of writing this article, is available for Rs 57,999 on Amazon India if you purchase it with an ICICI Bank card or an HDFC bank card. The flat Rs 7,000 discount is available on both the variants of the OnePlus 12, where the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 64,999 and the 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 69,998.

OnePlus 12 Vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

The OnePlus 12 and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra are now competing in the same league, where the latter has a price tag of Rs 59,999, but is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart at the time of writing this article. With the OnePlus 12, you are paying a premium over the Edge 50 Ultra but is it worth it? We think it is.

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

The Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass victus protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2500 nits peak brightness.

While the Edge 50 Ultra has a smoother 144Hz panel, the OnePlus 12 still wins in this segment because its panel is not only sharper with a higher QHD resolution, but is also brighter with up to 4500 nits brightness.

The Motorola handset has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip under the hood while OnePlus packed the 12 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is again a more powerful and capable chip. Both of them have 12GB RAM but if you opt for the lower end 256GB model of the OnePlus 12 that is available at Rs 57,999, you lose out on storage in comparison to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra that has 512GB of storage.

OnePlus makes up for it in the software department with its OxygenOS that has been more fluid and smoother as compared to Motorola’s Hello UI that still needs optimisation. OnePlus 12 will receive four years of major OS upgrades which is one year longer than that of Motorola’s Edge 50 Ultra.

Both the devices have the same camera sensor setup, including a main sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a telephoto sensor. We won’t comment on which one’s the better one as we haven’t tested the Edge 50 Ultra. As for battery, the OnePlus 12 wins it again with a bigger 5400mAh cell compared to a 4500mAh cell on Motorola’s handset. The Edge 50 Ultra sports slightly faster 125W wired charging compared to 100W on OnePlus 12. Both of them 50W wireless charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging support also.

They both have stereo speakers, IP rating, NFC, 5G, and more.

Verdict

The OnePlus 12 surely looks like the superior offering if you can compromise on the storage front. It not only has a better display, but also a smoother software, offers longer software support, and packs a bigger battery that’ll appeal to many, and are worth paying the premium for.