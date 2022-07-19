OnePlus 10T India launch date tipped, could come in two colour options

OnePlus 10T is an upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese brand that has now been tipped to launch as soon as next month. Apart from that, the report also mentions as to what colour options the smartphone will arrive in and what storage options it could get, alongside the expected price.

The report comes from MobileTalk, who collaborated with a tipster to suggest that the OnePlus 10T will be announced on 3rd August in India, however it is not clear whether it will have a global launch parallelly. Moreover, the device is expected to be available in two colour options namely Jade green and Moonstone black.

The Moonstone Black variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will come with 16GB of RAM only, whereas the jade green option may not have 16GB RAM option. In addition, OnePlus 10T will be coupled up to 8GB, 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. Further, the report states that the 16GB RAM variant could be limited to India and China.

Lastly, the report states that the price of the base variant of OnePlus 10T could begin from Rs 49,999 and can reduce by up to Rs 1500 with bank offers. The effective price could start from 48,499. The device should be available via Amazon where the first sale will begin the same week as launch week.

The OnePlus 10T leaked renders suggest that it could have a design similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It could have a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that produces a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the display supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.