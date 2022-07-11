OnePlus 10T to have 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage: Leaked

OnePlus’s upcoming smartphone OnePlus 10T 5G is said to launch in India between July 25 and August 1. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the company. Now a new report has leaked the specifications of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T Specifications

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. As per the leak, the OnePlus 10T will feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Usually, OnePlus phones come with a maximum of 12GB of RAM. So if this comes true, OnePlus 10T might be the company’s first smartphone with 16GB of RAM.

Further, the phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The device will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For the camera, the device will sport triple camera unit. There will be a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter. The device will house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

In addition, the OnePlus 10T will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box. The device will be available in India for purchase in the first week of August and will be sold exclusively by Amazon.

Previously, OnePlus 10T renders were leaked as per which the phone will have a flat display on the front with a centrally aligned punch-hole. The device will not feature an alert slider.

At the back, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera setup lacks the Hasselblad branding. The design of the rear camera module is similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Further, the renders revealed that its right side has a volume controller, and its left side comes with a power button. For security, it has an in-screen fingerprint scanner.