OnePlus 10 specs leaked: 150W Charging, Triple Cameras and More

OnePlus launched OnePlus Ace at an event in China yesterday. The same phone will debut as the OnePlus 10R in India later this month. Now a new report has leaked the OnePlus 10 specs and features which is also expected to launch in India.

OnePlus 10 Expected Specs

Digit India in collaboration with known tipster OnLeaks has shared the specification details for the upcoming vanilla OnePlus 10. According to the report, the OnePlus 10 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that offers support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected that the smartphone will have technology that refreshes from 1Hz to 120Hz based on the content being displayed on the screen refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz based on the content being displayed on the screen.

In terms of performance, the report claims there are currently two chipset variants being tested. The OnePlus 10 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The phone is said to have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants.

For optics, the device will be featuring a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 50MP primary sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone could feature a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will most likely run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

The smartphone could be backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for massive 150W fast charging support. The report also states that the alert slider will be missing from the vanilla model.

As of now, there is no official announcement about the launch date of OnePlus 10. However, the flagship smartphone is expected to launch in the second half of the year.