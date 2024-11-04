One UI 7 Will Support AI Notifications, Manual Thermal Throttling Control: Leak

New leaks regarding Samsung’s next major software update have emerged online, suggesting that One UI 7 will support AI notifications and will also offer manual thermal throttling control. These will enhance the experience of One UI users a step further. Here’s everything to know.

One UI 7 is coming later next year, but a beta is likely scheduled to arrive by mid-November. Leaks suggest that One UI 7 will support AI notifications, a feature similar to Apple’s AI-based Notifications Summary which it has introduced in iOS 18. The leak comes from user Chun Bhai on X, according to whom, Galaxy AI now has a notification summary feature. The tipster disclosed that Samsung is calling the feature “AI notification” and it has been spotted in the latest One UI 7 build with version number ending with “XJW.”

Tipster Ice Universe, in a separate post, said that the “latest version of One UI 7, XJW, makes the previously leaked videos meaningless, because this version has changed a lot and is full of flexibility, and the previous versions can be thrown into the trash.” While he didn’t explicitly confirm the presence of the AI notifications feature, the significant changes made in the build could mean Samsung is indeed working on groundbreaking features.

If we talk to Apple’s implementation, it introduced Priority notifications, which appear at the top of the notifications’ stack in a grouped manner to surface what’s most important, and summaries help users scan long or stacked notifications to show key details right on the Lock Screen, such as when a group chat is particularly active. It helps users focus on the more important notifications.

Aside from that, Samsung could also introduce manual thermal throttling control in One UI 7. Thermal throttling is a safety feature that automatically slows down a device’s components to prevent overheating and damage. However, slowing down the device means the performance takes a major hit, resulting in scenarios such as frame drops in games. Giving users the control for disbaling thermal throttling could mean that Samsung is planning for users to decide for themselves whether they’d want performance with extensive heating or are ready to give up on it and prevent any damage to their devices.