One UI 6 Watch Rollout Begins for Galaxy Watch FE, Watch 6, Watch 5, and Watch 4 Series

Samsung has begun One UI 6 Watch rollout for its previous Galaxy Watch models, bringing select features from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7. The update is being expanded to the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 6 series, Watch 5 series, and the Watch 4 series.

The One UI 6 Watch rollout began for Galaxy Watch 6 users earlier last month, but for those users who were on the beta version of the same. Now, the update is rolling out to all the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watches around the globe. Samsung notes that the software update will come first to the Galaxy Watch 6 series and then become available sequentially to previous generations.

One UI 6 Watch is based on Wear OS 5 and debuted with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra earlier this year in August. There’s a bunch of new features that are coming as a part of One UI 6 Watch, including a double pinch gesture where you can take a quick action in a variety of situations by pinching your thumb and index finger together twice.

You can answer calls, turn off alarms, scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. A finger icon will appear on buttons that can be controlled with a double pinch. When paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, users can effortlessly send suitable responses with AI-powered “Suggested replies.”

Faster horizontal scrolling is also an enhancement that is being made available. Next, users can now tap the bottom of their watch face to view a list of ongoing activities such as phone calls, exercises, or music playing. Then, tap an item in the list to easily switch between them. Other updates include a new font, improved battery life, ability to save image attachments, and much more.