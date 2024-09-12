One UI 6.1.1 for Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Now Rolling Out

Samsung began rolling out One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 series last week with new AI features, and now it’s the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5’s turn to get the update. According to reports online, One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Flip 5 is now rolling out, bringing a load of new AI features to Samsung’s 2023 flagship devices.

According to posts shared on Samsung’s Korean Community forums, the Galaxy S23 series (incl. S23 FE), Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have begun receiving the One UI 6.1.1 update. The update weighs in at about a hefty 2.4GB and carries version number S918NKSU4CXH7/S918NOKR4CXH7/S918NKSU4CXH for Galaxy S23 series, F946NKSU3DXH9 for Galaxy Z Flip 5, and F731NTCU3DXHA for the Z Fold 5. The Galaxy S23 FE build number differs from the S23 series: S711NKSU3BXH7.

The update has reached devices in Korea, which means it should soon reach units in other regions. The One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series was released in other regions shortly after it was released in Korea, which means Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 users outside Korea will have to wait only for a few days more before the update hits their units.

The One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 adds features from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to the brand’s S-series devices and its previous foldables.

Portrait Studio, a feature that allows you to switch between different portrait effects, has arrived on Samsung’s 2023 flagships alongside Sketch to Image, which launched with Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. The Live Effect feature, which allows you to extract a sense of depth from 2D images of people and animals in the picture to get three-dimensional results, has also been added as part of the One UI 6.1.1 update.

Motion Clipper, which creates GIFs from motion images, along with cutout and overlay transition, have also been ported from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 to the devices now receiving the update. Furthermore, the feature to edit DNGs in the Galaxy Photo Editor has also been made available.