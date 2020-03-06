  • 17:31 Mar 06, 2020

One out of five women in India receive sexual and inappropriate calls: Truecaller

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 06, 2020 4:07 pm

In India, 1 out of 5 women receive sexual and inappropriate calls, however, India has the highest rate of women taking action against harassment calls/SMS.
Truecaller has launched a nationwide campaign #MakeTheCall, urging women to take action against phone call/SMS harassment. Alongside the campaign, Truecaller released the third edition of its insight-led report ‘Understanding the impact of harassment calls & SMS for women in India’ which revealed that 8 out of 10 women in India have faced phone harassment and nuisance calls through calls and SMS messages.

Truecaller's survey was conducted in Kenya, Columbia, Brazil and Egypt. It has also been noted that women in India share their number as a common practice, especially when recharging their phone at a store, visiting restaurants, shopping, entering contests and filling in logbooks.  

TruecallerTruecaller says when it comes to taking action against phone harassment, 85% of women in India blocked the number. 45% called their operator for help and 45% tried searching for the number. The report also highlights how there are still women who choose to not take any action. Only 44% of women chose to ignore it and an even lower 12% reported the number to authorities.

Key findings from the report for India: -

 1. Despite it being common for women to receive sexual or inappropriate calls and SMS, there’s a concerning low percentage of women who think these types of calls constitute harassment. 58% of the women polled in India consider received sexual harassment calls/SMS as harassment in comparison to 17% in Colombia, 8.3% in Brazil, 35% in Egypt, and 11% in Kenya. From all the counties polled, Indian women were significantly more aware of phone harassment.


2. Only about 4% of all the sexual harassment calls/SMS are from known acquaintances. 76% were from unknown sources.

3. 67% of women in India reported irritation with these calls, 60% anger, 29% of them were worried, 29% were troubled and 21% reported feeling fear.


4. Women in metro areas are the most affected by sexual harassment calls/SMS. The most affected cities in India are:  Chennai, New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata.


5. Close to 2 out of 3 women in India take action against harassment calls, which is the highest rate of women taking action against harassment calls in comparison to other countries surveyed. 85% of them blocked the number but only 12% of them reported the number to the authorities.

Commenting on the report and campaign, Truecaller Managing Director Sandeep Patil said: "We see a worrying trend of an increase in sexual harassment for women through calls and SMS. Normalizing harassment has a devastating effect on the victims. Our campaign is building a community of people who are on a mission to encourage women to #MakeTheCall and to take action against such harassment by reporting it to the relevant authorities. Truecaller stands against women’s harassment in any and all forms”.

