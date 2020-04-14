  • 17:19 Apr 14, 2020

Ola emergency cab service launched in Gurugram for essential medical trips

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 4:26 pm

Specially trained drivers with a dedicated network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitizer have been chosen for the emergency services.
Ola has launched its ‘Ola Emergency’ service in Gurugram which is designated to enable essential medical trips. The service will be available 24x7.

Ola Emergency is only for medical trips which are not related to Covid-19 and do not require an ambulance, like dialysis, chemotherapy, scheduled check-ups and physical injuries among others.

Ola has partnered with the Government of Haryana to provide the service to Gurugram residents. The launch of service in Gurugram comes after Bengaluru, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi. Ola plans to launch this service in more cities soon.

As per Ola, specially trained drivers with a dedicated network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitizer have been chosen for the emergency services.

Users can select the ‘Ola Emergency' category on the Ola app and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city.

Ola says customers will be charged a nominal fare, according to the rate card to compensate driver-partners for their services. The company has said that over a 100 hospitals have been identified and mapped into the Ola app.

“Trips to hospitals for medical urgencies are unavoidable, even in the current times. With Ola Emergency, we are able to facilitate trips to and from hospitals across the city through the Ola app. We are grateful to the Haryana Government for the opportunity to collaborate in serving the citizens,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said in a press statement.

