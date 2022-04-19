Okinawa recalls 3,215 Praise Pro Electric Scooters to fix battery issues

Okinawa, the Indian electric scooter manufacturer on Saturday conveyed that it is recalling 3,215 units of its Praise Pro Electric scooters to check and fix any battery related issues with immediate effect. The company also said that this move is a part of the company’s comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.

“The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorised dealerships pan India”, Okinawa Autotech stated. Okinawa announced the initiative amid the rising cases of electric scooters catching fire across the country as the temperatures rise with the onset of summer season.

Okinawa Autotech is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually. “This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety”, the company added.

Read More: E-bike catching fire: Why does it happen, list of some incidents

Talking about one of the most recent incidents, an Ola S1 electric scooter caught fire in Pune. While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, fortunately, no one was harmed when the fire took place as the Scooter was stationary.

Ola did release a statement on the incident via Twitter which read, ”We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days“. As a result, the government had ordered a probe to initiate a thorough examination to determine the reason behind the fire.